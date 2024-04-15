‘Expensive’ India Lures Investors Avoiding China Risks

“There are many reasons to prefer expensive India equities over cheap China ones such as better transmission of GDP growth into earnings growth,” said Kieran Calder, head of equity research for Asia at Union Bancaire Privee in Singapore. A “better track record of delivering consistent earnings growth and supportive geopolitical environment” further bolster the case for Indian shares, he said.Key stock indexes in both India and Japan have climbed to records this year following a rally driven by rapid economic growth in the case of India, and the gradual return of inflation, along with corporate reforms in Japan. Indian equities now trade at around 23 times next year’s expected earnings, exceeding even the US, and outpacing the 17 for Japan and about nine for China, according to data compiled by Bloomberg based on MSCI Inc.’s indexes.