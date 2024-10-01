India Stocks' Euphoria Likely To Remain Firm Even As China Bulls Take Charge

The Indian stock market is unlikely to come under significant threat from foreign investors, while bulls in the emerging market's anchor country are recovering in hopes of an economic revival.

The much-awaited turnarounds in China took shape as traders expected the stimulus to boost the economy. The benchmark index—CSI 300—rose for a ninth straight day with an 8.5% jump on Monday.

This rally comes after the country unleashed a series of measures, including interest rate cuts, liquidity for banks, and incentives for homebuyers, which were announced last week. Further, the 24-man Politburo vowed to complete the country’s annual economic goals.

China's CSI 300 is up 22% from its September lows to enter a technical bull market, according to Bloomberg. In the latest economic data, the South Asian country's September manufacturing PMI came in at 49.8 versus the estimate of 49.4, which gave a boost to Monday's rally.

Chinese markets have rallied on the back of stimulus measures. The rally in the country's stocks should sustain, given these massive stimulus measures. With the valuations, the whole market is available, said Kunal Mehta, associate director at Equirus. "We feel both India and China will see FII buying."

The monetary and fiscal stimulus being implemented by the Chinese authorities is expected to stimulate growth in China, according to V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd. "But there is no guarantee that these stimulus measures will work."