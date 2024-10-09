India, South Korea Join Major FTSE Russell Index After Bond Market Reforms
India will join the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index. Unlike officials in Seoul, the government in New Delhi hasn’t been waging a public effort to join.
India will join FTSE Russell’s benchmark bond index, alongside South Korea, capping months of developments in financial market infrastructure to attract tens of billions of dollars of inflows. The index provider confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, while Vietnamese stocks remain on a watch list for possible reclassification to emerging markets.
South Korea’s inclusion follows months of official campaigning and a financial market overhaul. Officials in Seoul actively sought inclusion in the World Government Bond Index, expecting to attract up to 90 trillion won ($67 billion) in foreign investment.
“Index shifts are big and important to flows whenever and wherever they happen,” said Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insight at BNY. “This is no exception. It’s been in the back burner for a while but timing wasn’t sure - so expect it to matter and to drive inflows to South Korea.”
Officials in Seoul actively campaigned for inclusion in the World Government Bond Index, a move they expect to attract as much as 90 trillion won ($67 billion) of foreign investment.
To fulfill requirements for the index, which has a market value of $29 trillion, Korea has extended trading hours for the won and made it easier for overseas investors to settle bond trades. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said late last month that his country had checked all the boxes to join.
Both Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Korea’s addition may be delayed by a year as there’s been slow take up of settlement via Euroclear Bank SA.
While the volume of overseas transactions via so-called omnibus accounts rose sharply in August, Korea Securities Depository said the number of offshore trades was still limited.
India joined JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s closely watched emerging market gauge to great fanfare in June despite the fact its bonds don’t get routed via Euroclear. FTSE Russell’s emerging-market bond index had a market value of $4.6 trillion as of late August.
With Russia excluded from indexes due to its invasion of Ukraine, global funds have sought new opportunities and pushed for the inclusion of the world’s fastest-growing major economy in debt benchmarks.
