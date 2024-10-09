India, South Korea Join Major FTSE Russell Index After Bond Market Reforms

India will join FTSE Russell’s benchmark bond index, alongside South Korea, capping months of developments in financial market infrastructure to attract tens of billions of dollars of inflows. The index provider confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, while Vietnamese stocks remain on a watch list for possible reclassification to emerging markets.

South Korea’s inclusion follows months of official campaigning and a financial market overhaul. Officials in Seoul actively sought inclusion in the World Government Bond Index, expecting to attract up to 90 trillion won ($67 billion) in foreign investment.

“Index shifts are big and important to flows whenever and wherever they happen,” said Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insight at BNY. “This is no exception. It’s been in the back burner for a while but timing wasn’t sure - so expect it to matter and to drive inflows to South Korea.”

