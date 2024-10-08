India Market Rout Trigged By Economy Slowdown, Not China Rally, Says Neelkanth Mishra

The selloff in the Indian markets could be the result of a slowdown in the domestic economy rather than the reallocation of capital to China, according to Axis Bank's Chief Economist and Head of Global Research Neelkanth Mishra.

There is no direct correlation between foreigners selling domestic stocks and investing in Chinese equity, Mishra told NDTV Profit. He said that the rally in Indian stocks this year justified the observed correction. So the relationship of capital reallocation to China is "frankly not a sign of anything".

The near-term problem for the domestic market lies with the "meaningful slowdown" of India's economy, as many high-frequency indicators have worsened in the last four to five months, said Mishra. "Our expectation is that this is temporary."

According to Mishra, the growth will return to normal as the government increases its fiscal spending and the Reserve Bank of India announces quantitative easing.

The economy should revive starting in January and February, according to Mishra. "Some of what we are seeing in India is a reflection of our own weak economy, and so not so much about people dumping India to buy China."