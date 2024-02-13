Retail Traders Are Losing Billions In India’s Booming Options Market

India’s rapidly expanding middle class has long stashed its savings in real estate and gold. Households have only 7% in equities and mutual funds, compared with more than 40% in Brazil and China and 50% in the US. As a result, small investors have largely missed out on India’s stock market boom, which may be fueling some fear-of-missing-out trading now. The country’s stocks have been outperforming other major markets. Over the decade ended last year, the NSE Nifty 50 index of Indian stocks has offered a 14.8% average annual return, almost 3 percentage points better than the S&P 500.