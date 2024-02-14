India Rupee Opens Weaker Against U.S. Dollar

The rupee opened sharply weaker against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the greenback rose as a higher-than-expected U.S. inflation print prompted investors to pull back their bets on the Federal Reserve easing monetary conditions anytime soon, according to forex traders.

The local currency depreciated 10 paise to open at Rs 83.11 against the U.S. dollar, compared to Rs 83.01 at close on Tuesday. It was trading at Rs 83.11 as of 09:05 a.m., according to Bloomberg.

The U.S. CPI rose 0.3% month-on-month in January and 3.1% year-on-year, higher than the 0.2% sequential rise and 2.9% annual rise estimated by economists and analysts in Bloomberg's survey.

Fed fund futures traders have priced in an 8% chance of a rate cut in the March policy meeting, unlike the 76.9% possibility a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

"Money markets’ expectations of rate cuts from the Fed got knocked back as US inflation proved stickier than investors were hoping for, pushing dollar index and US 10-year Treasury yields higher towards 105.00 and 4.33%, respectively," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.

The dollar index, which gauges the strength of the greenback against a basket major, jumped to 104.96, a three-month high, on Tuesday, according to data on Cogencis. As of 09:06 a.m., the dollar index was at 104.82.

Adding to this, crude oil prices rose on the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries' outlook.

"Brent oil prices rose to $82.49 per barrel as traders continued to weigh the risks to crude supplies from the Middle East as the war with Hamas lingers on. It was a seventh straight session gain for Brent Crude," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The Indian rupee is expected to fall as all risk assets fall against the mighty dollar, with gold also falling below $2000 per ounce to $1,991.51 flows should continue in the currency, thus keeping it range-bound after the lower opening, Bhansali added.