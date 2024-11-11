India Ready To Weaken Rupee In Line With Yuan After Trump Win

India’s central bank is ready to let the rupee weaken in tandem with the Chinese yuan after Donald Trump’s election win spurred fears of higher US tariffs, according to people familiar with the thinking of policymakers.

A depreciating yuan will lower the cost of Chinese goods, potentially leading to more imports and further widening India’s biggest trade deficit with any country. The Reserve Bank of India is poised to cushion the blow by allowing a weaker rupee, even while using its ample reserves to keep the fall in check, according to the people, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Analysts have already started revising their rupee forecasts. The currency will breach 85 to a dollar within 12 months, according to HDFC Bank Ltd., while IDFC First Bank Ltd. sees it hitting 84.50 much before its earlier projection of March.

The rupee closed at 84.3750 Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since May. Yet, it’s one of the least volatile currencies in the world, with the RBI using its substantial foreign-exchange reserves — now the fourth-largest in the world at more than $680 billion — to limit the rupee’s sharp swings.