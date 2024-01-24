India Notifies Rules For Direct Listing Of Firms In GIFT City
(Bloomberg) -- India notified rules to allow its companies to list on international exchanges at a new financial hub in Gujarat, where the nation permits easier foreign transactions.
Publicly traded companies and private companies can now list their stocks on BSE’s India International Exchange and NSE International Exchange located at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, according to the notification issued Wednesday.
The move is aimed at providing access to global capital and improving valuations for Indian companies. Businesses operating in GIFT City, a flagship project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that aims to rival global financial hubs like Dubai and Singapore, are exempt from the many rules and taxes that hamper trading in the rest of the country.
Existing shareholders of listed companies in India’s onshore exchanges like the NSE and BSE can also offer shares in such international bourses, the government said.
The notification comes days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government was going through the process of direct listing of stocks in GIFT IFSC in a “very systematic manner”.
