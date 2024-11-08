India Moves $1.2 Billion Of Green Debt To Index-Tracking Menu

India made 100 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) of green bonds potentially eligible for inclusion in JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s flagship emerging market debt index, just months after having stoked controversy by removing some planned tenors.

Environmentally friendly notes with a 10-year maturity to be issued in the second half of the 2024-2025 fiscal year will be included in the index-eligible fully accessible route category, the central bank said in a statement late on Thursday, without offering a reason.

The announcement comes just three months after India imposed controls on foreign ownership of some newly issued bonds with 14-year and 30-year tenors.