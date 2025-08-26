India Most Expensive Among Emerging Markets, High Valuations Valid: HSBC

India is expensive for valid reasons— high return on equity, higher long-term growth potential and domestic appetite for equities, noted HSBC in its latest India Strategy note released on Tuesday.

The brokerage believes that the perceived risk for India is lower due to strong and proactive regulatory framework and institutions. Near-term slow growth and long-term deterioration in ROEs are downside risks, as per HSBC.

India is most expensive among the emerging markets - currently it's trading at price-to-earnings ratio of 20 times, it said, adding that compared to other countries like China, Indonesia, Korea, etc., it is 60% more expensive.

The brokerage noted that, most of the reasons to justify India's high valuations may remain intact in the near term. "Still, we believe long-term risks around growth and falling ROE need to be acknowledged," it added.