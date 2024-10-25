India Mid-Cap Stocks Head For Correction As Growth Outlook Sours

A blistering rally in mid-cap stocks is on course to enter correction territory, as investors become increasingly concerned over slowing earnings growth and elevated valuations.

The Nifty Midcap 100 tumbled as much as 2.9% Friday, extending its drop from recent high to more than 10% — the parameter for a so-called technical correction. Heavy selling by foreign portfolio managers this month fueled the downturn in the index, which had rallied about 30% through September 23.

The rapid change in fortunes for Indian stocks came as a rally in Chinese shares gathered steam, following a central bank stimulus blitz in late September that sparked a frenzy of buying. Slowing earnings growth in India also weighed on sentiment.