'India May Fetch Best Tariff Deal With US Despite...': Prime Securities' N Jayakumar

India may end up with one of the best trade deals with the India, though the present situation does not support the view, said Prime Securities Managing Director and Group CEO N Jayakumar.

"I do believe, when the dust settles, India will emerge with a reasonably good tariff deal with the US," he said.

India has signed multiple bilateral free trade agreements with a bunch of trade partner countries, which is a positive as far as international trade is concerned, he said.

Indian markets have left most problems behind: tariff volatility, geopolitical tension, liquidity crunch, and worries over consumption, he said.

Final stage of negatives came for information technology stocks with the H-1B visa fee hike. It's like a beginning of other steps the US may take in the immigration space.

However, IT sector is well aware of the problems and probably know how to deal with it. The bigger concern is how artificial intelligence will create a wave of disruption.