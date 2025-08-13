India Now Least Favored Asian Stock Market: BofA Survey

India has gone from fund managers’ top Asian stock market pick to their least preferred in just three months amid US President Donald Trump’s tariff escalation, according to a Bank of America Corp. survey.

In the most recent fund manager survey, 30% said they are underweight on India, followed by 20% for Thailand and 10% for Malaysia. Japan fared the best, with China taking the No. 2 spot. A total of 99 panelists with $183 billion of assets responded to the survey’s regional questions.

That marks a sharp reversal from May’s survey, which showed India displacing Japan as the most favored market due to its perceived haven status during Trump’s initial tariff rollout. The change in sentiment for the $5.2 trillion equity market underscores growing investor concern about Trump’s decision to double levies on the South Asian country’s goods as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil.

“India is affected by President Trump‘s announcement of 50% tariffs,” strategists including Ritesh Samadhiya wrote in a Aug. 12 note. That contrasts with other markets in the region including China, where the tone has “become more enthusiastic.”