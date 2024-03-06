India Gold Prices May Touch Rs 72,000 As Rally Continues

Although analysts expect the bullion to rise, intermittent bouts of corrections are anticipated. Any surprise on the U.S. rate cut timeline can exert pressure on the dollar, while tensions in the Middle East and the growth outlook in China—bullion's largest market—can also weigh sentiments.

“We think the rally is fragile... We would not be surprised to see a small downward correction in the coming days on the back of profit taking," said Thu Lan Nguyen, head of commodity research at Commerzbank AG, according to Bloomberg.

Domestic events such as the upcoming general elections can also trigger swings in gold prices, influenced by the prevailing sentiment towards the economy and the local currency.

A strong and stable government may instill confidence in investors, said Sachdeva, and lead to a stronger rupee. "In such a scenario, gold prices may face downward pressure as investors shift towards riskier assets."

Conversely, uncertainty or political turmoil surrounding the elections could lead to a flight to safety, prompting investors to seek refuge in gold as a hedge against volatility. This increased demand for gold could drive prices higher, she said.

The Indian rupee is already the best-performing currency in Asia so far this year, underpinned by factors like a reduction in the current account deficit and strong foreign exchange reserves. A stronger rupee will make gold cheaper in India.