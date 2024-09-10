Investors Deploy Record Rs 1,611 Crore In Gold ETFs As Prices Lure

Investors deployed a record Rs 1,611 crore in gold exchange-traded funds in August, while prices of the yellow metal remained range bound in the domestic market.

This was the fourth consecutive month of net inflows into gold ETFs — passive investment instruments that track gold prices, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Tuesday. In July as well, the investment was a record Rs 1,337 crore.

Net assets under management of gold ETFs in India stood at Rs 37,390 crore last month. It has jumped 65% in a year as investors increasingly turn to the proxy and tax-efficient way of investing in gold without the hassle of physically storing it.

Nippon India ETF Gold BeES — the country's top fund in the segment that manages over Rs 12,000 crore — has given 15% returns in the last year.

Prices hovered between Rs 69,000 and Rs 72,000 per 10 grammes last month even as globally, the yellow metal hit new highs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget, announced a reduction in basic customs duty on gold and silver from 10% to 6%, dampening prices.