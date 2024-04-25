India Equities Showcase A Healthy Distribution Of Growth Across Various Sectors: TVF Capital's Shiv Puri

The debate around valuations for Indian markets is a perennial one. What do you think about this while making an investment decision?

Shiv Puri: Well, when I started looking at markets here in 2004, I remember in 2003, when I was in the US, the prevailing consensus was that the Indian markets are too expensive. And, you're actually right.

Twenty years later, it's still the theme. I think, it's important to understand that duration of growth matters and that's what the last 20 years have shown. If there is a company or a country where the duration of growth can be pretty long, multiples will naturally remain higher as they should. So I think, that is something that is going to happen.

Now, in certain pockets, it maybe irrationally high. You are certainly seeing that it happened in some of the mid and small caps where the quality of earnings in some of those companies may not be deserving of the multiples that they are getting. That might be a function of, you know, a lot of retail capital or whatever it may be.

But by and large, if you look at the well-run companies, the large-cap companies, you know, some of them may be at the higher end of the range, but many of them still are in the zone of a valuation that they have historically been, you know, for the last two decades. So the real question is, will growth sustain and we feel it will.