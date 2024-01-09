India Entering The Investment Bull Cycle, Says Natixis' Trinh Nguyen

Policy initiatives to encourage investments in infrastructure, growing pool of labour and better management of capital financing and debt levels is contributing to India's attractiveness and leading it to an investment bull cycle, according to an emerging market observer.

"India is investing in the right place in infrastructure and empowering people," Trinh Nguyen, senior economist covering emerging Asia at Hong Kong-based investment bank Natixis, told NDTV Profit.

"The capital market is also improving. Labour market flexibility is changing in the right direction. Energy consumption growth per capita is also growing," she said.