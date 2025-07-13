India CPI, US Inflation Data, Q1 Results, IPO Buzz And More: The Week Ahead
The markets will be keeping an eye out for the CPI and WPI inflation data that is expected this week. Globally, investors will keenly watch China's GDP and industrial production figures.
Globally, investors will keenly watch China's GDP and industrial production figures, alongside US CPI and retail sales data. Back at home, the first-quarter earnings season sees much more movement with major IT players like HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Wipro, alongside financial giants Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank, announcing results.
On the IPO front, Anthem Biosciences and Smartworks Coworking are open this week. There is a bustle of corporate actions too, with Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, and Dabur India among those going ex-dividend.
Markets This Week
The Nifty 50 on Friday closed 0.81% or 205 points lower at 25,149. The Sensex also closed 698 points lower at 82,500. Benchmark fell for the 3rd consecutive day. Ireda fell more than 5% after its Q1 results while TCS fell over 3% after Q1 results. The tech giant was the top loser in Nifty IT and the Nifty 50.
The benchmark indices ended lower this week, primarily dragged down by the Nifty IT, Media, and Metal sectors. Titan suffered a fall of over 8% this week within the Nifty, followed by HCL Tech and Apollo Hospitals. In contrast, HUL and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers in the Nifty. Nifty IT was the week's biggest losing sector.
Domestic Cues
On Monday, a key economic data which is the CPI data is set to be released. The Consumer Price Index or CPI measures the change in the prices of goods and services from the perspective of the consumer. The central bank pays close attention to this figure to maintain price stability.
On the same day, the WPI inflation data for food and fuel data is expected. The Wholesale Price Index or WPI reports the change in the price of goods sold by wholesalers across India.
On Tuesday, trade data is set to be announced. The Trade Balance measures the difference in value between imported and exported goods and services. A positive number indicates that more goods and services were exported marking a trade surplus. While a negative number shows more exports than imports or a trade deficit.
Global Cues
On Monday, key economic data from China is incoming. The data set to be released include GDP, industrial production data and unemployment rate. Japan is also set to announce industrial production data.
On Tuesday, the United States will be releasing economic data like core and non-core CPI data, OPEC monthly report among others. The US on Wednesday will also release industrial production data.
On Thursday, Europe's core and non-core CPI data is expected to be released. The US on the same day is set to announce retail sales as well.
Primary Market Action
Two mainboard IPOs will be open for subscription. Anthem Biosciences will conduct its IPO from July 14 to July 16, offering shares within a price band of Rs 540 to Rs 570, aiming to raise Rs 3,395 crore.
Smartworks Coworking's IPO is currently open, running from July 10 to July 14, with an issue price ranging from Rs 387 to Rs 407 per share and an issue size of Rs 582.56 crore. Its allotment is slated for July 15, and the company is expected to list on July 17.
In the SME segment, two companies are also bringing their public issues. Spunweb Nonwoven's IPO will be available from July 14 to July 16, aims to raise Rs 60.98 crore. Monika Alcobev's IPO is scheduled from July 16 to July 18, set to raise Rs 153.6 crore.
Earnings In Focus
This week a host of key names in the Indian equity markets are set to announce their Q1 Results. In the IT sector, major players like HCL Technologies Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., and Wipro Ltd., are all set to announce their quarter one results.
The financial sector will also see key announcements from HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Bandhan Bank Ltd. Additionally, JSW Steel Ltd., a heavyweight in the metal industry, will also report its earnings.
Corporate Actions
The upcoming week is set to be active with various corporate actions, including several companies going ex-trade for dividends, bonus issues, stock splits, rights issues, buybacks, and income distributions. Investors looking to benefit from these actions should pay close attention to the ex-dates to ensure their eligibility.
A host of companies will go ex-dividend for both final and interim dividends. Notable names include Persistent Systems, Wendt India, Computer Age Management Services, IDBI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Tata Consultancy Services, GHCL, Graphite India, Bharti Airtel, Blue Star, Cummins India, Dabur India, Exide Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Additionally, Coromandel International will go ex-date for both a special and final dividend, while Indian Hume Pipe Company will have a final and special dividend. Companies like Anuh Pharma, Ashok Leyland, IFGL Refractories, Samvardhana Motherson International, and Motherson Sumi Wiring India are scheduled to trade ex-bonus, indicating upcoming bonus share distributions to their shareholders. Indo Thai Securities will trade ex-date for a stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 1.