India CPI, US Inflation Data, Q1 Results, IPO Buzz And More: The Week Ahead

The upcoming week is power packed with key economic data, earnings and buzz in the primary market. The markets will be keeping an eye out for the CPI and WPI inflation data that is expected this week.

Globally, investors will keenly watch China's GDP and industrial production figures, alongside US CPI and retail sales data. Back at home, the first-quarter earnings season sees much more movement with major IT players like HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Wipro, alongside financial giants Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank, announcing results.

On the IPO front, Anthem Biosciences and Smartworks Coworking are open this week. There is a bustle of corporate actions too, with Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, and Dabur India among those going ex-dividend.