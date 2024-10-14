India Bonds Suffer First Weekly Outflow Since Index Inclusion

“There was an unwinding of total return swap trades resulting in debt outflows due to change in Fed rate expectations and a pullback in US yields,” said Naveen Singh, head of trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Indian bond fell four basis points last week, while that on a similar-maturity US note climbed 13 basis points.

While announcement of inclusion last week in the FTSE Russell and Bloomberg emerging market indexes from January 2025 will have a limited incremental impact on passive inflows, it is likely to enhance the attractiveness of duration for Indian bonds, Morgan Stanley strategists Nimish Prabhune and Min Dai wrote in a note.

Bloomberg LP is the parent company of Bloomberg Index Services Ltd., which administers indexes that compete with indexes from other providers.