India Bond Volatility Jumps As Tax-Cut Plan Stokes Fiscal Worry

The benchmark yield could still decline by about 10 basis points to near the 6.40% mark if the administration signals that it would stick to its budgeted deficit for the current fiscal year, said VRC Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

The 10-year yield closed at 6.51% on Tuesday, after rising as much as five basis points earlier in the session.

The turbulence in bonds has broader implications for India’s economy, which faces one of the steepest US tariff rates, following President Donald Trump’s broadsides against the South Asian country for its purchases of Russian oil. The abrupt spike in sovereign yields has pushed up borrowing costs in the corporate bond market too, likely posing a risk to fundraising in a slowing economy.

Further, the central bank has struck a wary stance by predicting higher inflation next year, leaving bond traders all but convinced that fresh easing may not be in the offing anytime soon.

“The sharp rise in volatility is a typical feature of a change in the market’s rate view and that is playing out right now,” said Sagar Shah, head of domestic markets at RBL Bank. “There’s a concern that the fiscal consolidation that has been a feature of the last few years may now bottom out.”