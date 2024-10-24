India Bond ETFs To Draw Billions As Amundi To BlackRock Join Race

Some of the world’s biggest exchange-traded fund providers are battling it out for the billions of dollars expected to flow into Indian bonds in coming years through their inclusion in key global indexes.

BlackRock Inc., Amundi SA and Janus Henderson’s Tabula Investment Management unit are among those that have launched new ETFs on the sector since JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s decision to include Indian debt in its key emerging-market index last year. Such ETFs are set to attract $5 billion to $10 billion over the medium term, according to estimates by asset management firm DWS Group.

“India is too big to ignore,” said Benoit Sorel, global head of ETF, indexing and smart beta at Amundi, the largest European ETF provider. “It’s becoming a key allocation within emerging-market debt. The first key interests are coming from professional investors, who are benchmarking their allocation.”

Sorel, who worked for over a decade at BlackRock before joining Amundi last year, helped oversee the rollout of the company’s new Indian government bond ETF last month.