India A Safe Bet Among Emerging Markets, Says CLSA's Alex Redman

India is a safe bet among emerging markets in a global economic environment that will be shaped by the trade policies of US President-elect Donald Trump, according to Alexander Redman, the managing director and chief equity strategist at CLSA.

Despite global uncertainties and protectionist measures, India remains attractive due to its stability, growth potential, and domestic demand-driven economy, Redman said in a press meet on Monday.

While gross domestic product growth, earnings trajectory, and stock market performance in India may seem divergent, the country still stands out as a long-term investment destination, Redman noted.