Freedom Portfolio: SBI, IndiGo, Senco Gold And Six More — Market Experts Are Betting On These Stocks

NDTV Profit spoke to four market experts and asked them to list at least three stocks that they believe will give handsome returns by the time India celebrates its 80th Independence Day anniversary.

14 Aug 2025, 02:36 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Independence Day 2025 stock recommendations. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Independence Day 2025 stock recommendations. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, market experts have shared a list of nine stocks that investors can add as part of their 'Freedom Portfolio'.

NDTV Profit has colated these recommendations from Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president and head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd., Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities, Chakri Lokapriya, CIO-Equities at LGT Wealth and Avinash Gorakshakar, director of research at Profitmart Securities.

Shrikant Chouhan

State Bank of India (Buy | Target price: Rs 1,000)

  • Robust momentum in SME portfolio

  • Asset quality remains resilient with no visible stress

Reliance Industries (Add | Target price: Rs 1,605)

  • Retail business outlook is sanguine.

  • RIL has filed for the demerger of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. from Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

  • Reliance Retail is three times the size of the next largest retailer and five times the size of next largest listed retailer.

  • RIL will expand retail fuel outlets through Jio-BP.

  • RIL's Ebitda and EPS are expected at 15% and 17% CAGRs over three years.

InterGlobe Aviation (Buy | Target price: Rs 7,000)

  • Well-placed to pull back in Q2 and see a strong second half of the fiscal on higher capacities.

  • IndiGo operated at a higher-than-industry load factor in Q1.

  • IndiGo continues to see success in domestic stretch and long-haul international operations.

Vinit Bolinjkar

HBL Engineering

  • At the forefront of India’s railway modernisation and defence indigenisation.

  • A 45% market share in the Kavach ATP system and a 70% market share in defence batteries.

  • Rs 3,618 crore order book ensures 3–5 years revenue visibility.

  • FY25–FY28E revenue to grow at 30% CAGR.

  • Debt-light (0.05 times debt-to-equity) and a high return on invested capital of 22%.

  • Trades at 16x FY28 earnings estimate.

Manorama Industries

  • High-margin specialty fat leader with explosive growth ahead.

  • Global leader in sal and mango-based specialty fats.

  • High client stickiness like Mars, Hershey's and Nestlé.

  • FY21–FY25 earnings grew at 66% net profit CAGR; revenue CAGR of 40%; Ebitda CAGR of 53%.

  • Strong R&D with global footprint in Africa, UAE and Brazil.

  • Debt-light (0.17 times D/E), high ROCE (33%) and CARE ‘A’ rating upgrade.

Chakri Lokapriya

SBI

  • Valuation at 1.3 times the FY27 earnings estimates.

  • Bloomberg target price upside of 20%.

  • Stable asset quality and prudent risk management.

  • Delivers resilient performance despite macro headwinds.

  • NIM compression was limited last quarter.

Kalpataru Projects 

  • Revenue growth of 21% and 15.9% estimated for FY26 and FY27.

  • The stock trades at a reasonable 17 times FY27 price-to-earnings.

  • Bloomberg target price upside of 25%.

Avinash Gorakshakar

BLS International (Buy | Target price: Rs 525)

  • Global visa processing and G2C services outsourcing leader.

  • Business model is asset and capital-light.

  • Strong track record of acquisitions, entry into newer markets.

  • Expect the current year net profit at Rs 630 crore.

Yatra Online (Buy | Target price: Rs 180)

  • Largest corporate travel services provider.

  • Has contracted 80,000 domestic hotels and homestays in 1,497 cities.

  • Customer base of over 1,300 large corporates and addressable employee base of 90 lakh.

  • Believe second half of the year will be stronger; expect a re-rating of the stock.

Senco Gold (Buy | Target price: Rs 400)

  • Very strong June quarter with sales of Rs 1,826 crore and net profit of Rs 103 crore. 

  • Strong player in eastern India.

  • The company will ramp up store expansions this year.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

