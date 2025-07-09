Indegene Gets B&K's Initiation With 15% Upside Projection

B&K Securities started coverage on Indegene and projected an upside potential of over 15% as it sees tailwinds for growth. The brokerage has given a 'hold' rating with a target price of Rs 648 apiece, while ascribing a 20% premium to the best comparable Indian IT peers.

B&K has built in 11%, 14%, and 16% revenue, Ebitda, and PAT CAGR, respectively, with sustained cash flow from operation and Ebitda at 95%. Medium-term growth will improve as new capabilities are built and outsourcing continues to accelerate, the brokerage said.

Indegene is best placed to gain from structural tailwinds, B&K said. The company is a specialist in life sciences commercialisation, which assists biopharma companies in marketing and sales operations, clinical trials, and pharmacovigilance, B&K said in a note.

Global pharma companies are outsourcing these activities, marking a structural shift for better efficiency. This will support vertical players. Indegene is well-placed to capitalise on these opportunities with its on-site presence, deep and scalable relationships, and investments in AI, the brokerage said.