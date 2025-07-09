Indegene Gets B&K's Initiation With 15% Upside Projection
Medium-term growth will improve as new capabilities are built and outsourcing continues to accelerate, B&K Securities said.
B&K Securities started coverage on Indegene and projected an upside potential of over 15% as it sees tailwinds for growth. The brokerage has given a 'hold' rating with a target price of Rs 648 apiece, while ascribing a 20% premium to the best comparable Indian IT peers.
B&K has built in 11%, 14%, and 16% revenue, Ebitda, and PAT CAGR, respectively, with sustained cash flow from operation and Ebitda at 95%. Medium-term growth will improve as new capabilities are built and outsourcing continues to accelerate, the brokerage said.
Indegene is best placed to gain from structural tailwinds, B&K said. The company is a specialist in life sciences commercialisation, which assists biopharma companies in marketing and sales operations, clinical trials, and pharmacovigilance, B&K said in a note.
Global pharma companies are outsourcing these activities, marking a structural shift for better efficiency. This will support vertical players. Indegene is well-placed to capitalise on these opportunities with its on-site presence, deep and scalable relationships, and investments in AI, the brokerage said.
Indegene has scaled judiciously, according to B&K. It has scaled from $10 million to $90 million in topline between the 2010–20, with nine small, tactical acquisitions. These acquisitions have helped Indegene in quick fit with network and solution expansion, new technology, and talent pools, B&K said.
The risk for Indegene's growth is downward pressure on drug prices. Capping of drug prices is affecting the biopharma industry, the brokerage said.
However, the company believes it will benefit from a downward pressure on drug prices. When prices fall, efficiency becomes important, B&K quoted Indegene as saying in the report.
Decline in drug prices pushes companies towards outsourcing, research and development and marketing and sales become an essential components of their business operations. Novel drugs, patent on slightly modified drugs, and technological efficiencies help to offset a fall in drug prices.
In case companies in the biopharma industry start to rely increasingly on global capability centres, where activity remains insourced, sector experts can be a new kind of competition for specialists and vertical-based players.
Another risk is Indegene's overreliance on North America and Europe. As of the fourth quarter of financial year 2025, 72% of Indegene's revenue has come from North America and 25% from Europe. Any regulatory changes and steps to reduce inflation in North America and Europe would weigh on the life science industry, leading to near-term challenges, according to B&K.