IGL, DCM Shriram, JTL Industries To Trade Ex-Dividend, Ex Stock Split — Key Dates
JTL Industries will trade on ex-date on Nov.14, as the company plans to execute a stock split.
As the earnings season wraps up, JTL Industries Ltd. will be in the spotlight next week as it trades ex-split. Additionally, IRFC Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd. and DCM Shriram Ltd. are set to attract attention this week as they trade ex-dividend.
Shares of IRFC, IGL, DCM Shriram and other companies are set to remain in focus this week, as they turn ex-date this week following recent corporate announcements.
According to BSE data, DCM Shriram and IGL have announced interim dividends of Rs 2 per share and Rs 5.5 per share, respectively, while D-Link (India) Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. declared dividends of Rs 5 per share and Rs 95 per share, respectively.
TD Power Systems Ltd. and DCM Shriram Ltd. will turn ex-dividend on Monday, while D-Link, IRFC and IGL will turn ex-dividend on Nov.12, 2024.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care will turn ex-dividend on Nov. 19, 2024.
Additionally, JTL Industries will trade on ex-date Nov.14, as the company plans to execute a stock split. Each equity share with a face value of Rs 2 will be split into Re 1 share, with a face value of Re 1 each, fully paid up. The company has set Nov. 14 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for this corporate action.
The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without entitlements such as dividends, rights issues, or buybacks. To qualify for these benefits, investors must hold stock before the ex-date. Companies determine the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, bonus shares, rights issues, or buybacks based on shareholders recorded by the close of the record date.