IGL, DCM Shriram, JTL Industries To Trade Ex-Dividend, Ex Stock Split — Key Dates

Shares of IRFC, IGL, DCM Shriram and other companies are set to remain in focus this week, as they turn ex-date this week following recent corporate announcements.

According to BSE data, DCM Shriram and IGL have announced interim dividends of Rs 2 per share and Rs 5.5 per share, respectively, while D-Link (India) Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. declared dividends of Rs 5 per share and Rs 95 per share, respectively.

TD Power Systems Ltd. and DCM Shriram Ltd. will turn ex-dividend on Monday, while D-Link, IRFC and IGL will turn ex-dividend on Nov.12, 2024.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care will turn ex-dividend on Nov. 19, 2024.