IFCI Stock Surges After Board Approves Merger Of Group Companies

Share price of IFCI Ltd. soared by over 15% after the company's board approved the merger and consolidation of several entities within its group. The move is aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing operational efficiency.

The approval, confirmed during a board meeting on Nov. 22, comes after IFCI received in-principle approval from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. The consolidation plan involves the merger of StockHolding Corp. of India, IFCI Factors Ltd., VFCI Infrastructure Development Ltd., and IIDL Realtors Ltd. with IFCI Ltd.—the listed entity.

In addition, a number of subsidiary companies, including StockHolding Services Ltd., IFCI Financial Services Ltd., IFIN Commodities Ltd., and IFIN Credit Ltd., are set to consolidate into a single entity. This new entity will be a direct subsidiary of the consolidated IFCI entity. Other group companies like StockHolding Document Management Services Ltd. and IFCI Venture Capital Funds Ltd. will continue as direct subsidiaries of the newly consolidated entity.