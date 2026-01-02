If Global AI Trade Cracks, Does India Get A Second Chance? ICICI Prudential's Anand Shah Weighs In

AI dominated global flows in 2024 and 2025, pulling capital toward US tech stocks and away from markets like India. Shah does not question the technology’s inevitability, but he does question the price being paid for it.

He likens AI today to telecom in the early 2000s. Demand was certain, but many companies failed because cash flows could not justify the scale of investment. "The issue was not whether people would use it," he said. "The issue was cash flow."

That overinvestment risk, combined with premium valuations, creates what Shah calls 'extreme risks' in AI-linked stocks. If sentiment turns, even marginally, capital could flow toward markets offering growth without binary outcomes, and that's where India comes in.