If AI-Bubble Bursts, India Stands To Gain, Says Macquarie’s Sandeep Bhatia

Global markets are witnessing an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble — but unlike most other countries, Sandeep Bhatia, Managing Director and Head of Equity India at Macquarie Capital, sees a silver lining for India.

According to Bhatia, the AI-driven investment wave is concentrated in just three major markets — the United States, China and India. "If the AI bubble bursts, India could actually benefit,” he said.

Bhatia likens the AI surge to previous episodes of exuberance such as the dot-com boom. “There is a bubble in the primary markets but that's how they function, and when bubbles happen, we see expansion of markets and businesses that are listed and that's how see broadening of debt and breadth of market,” he said.

“Eventually all bubbles burst, but as long as businesses have solid cash flows and fundamentals, they survive and mature. We saw this with the Y2K bubble, tech companies today have matured and become much larger than when it started.”