IEX Shares Swing As CERC Clarifies Coupling 'Order' As 'Direction' — Details Inside

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) surged to their near six-month high before retreating almost 6% on Friday as the Electricity Appellate Tribunal (APTEL) resumed hearings in the high-profile market coupling case.

IEX, in its submission to APTEL, highlighted that CERC had issued a corrigendum converting the market coupling “order” into a “direction.” The company termed this retrospective change unusual, given that the case is still pending. IEX argued that the CERC order is arbitrary, violates principles of natural justice, and would erode market share without delivering any tangible benefits. It also pointed out the lack of clarity from CERC on withdrawing the coupling order.

On its part, CERC’s lawyer requested more time to respond on the withdrawal of the July 23, 2025 order. The regulator clarified through the corrigendum that the term “order” in its July 23, 2025 publication should be read as “directions.”

During the hearing, APTEL observed that the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) must function independently and remain above suspicion. The tribunal noted that it would conduct an inquiry if any irregularities were found within CERC and emphasised the need for the regulator to show urgency in putting its house in order.

The Indian Energy Exchange's next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19. APTEL has ordered CERC to reply on the actions taken on erroring officials, and Grid India is also to file a reply.

The hearing had previously been postponed after CERC indicated its willingness to accept directions regarding withdrawal of the contentious order, which had sparked strong reactions in the market.