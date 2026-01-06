IEX Shares Jump 10% As APTEL Resumes Hearing On Market Coupling Case — All You Need To Know

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. (IEX) have seen a sharp uptick in late trade as Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) resumed its critical hearing on the controversial market coupling mandate.

The stock is currently trading at Rs Rs 147, accounting for gains of 10% compared to Monday's closing price of Rs 134.

The sharp uptick in the stock price comes amidst aggressive arguments from IEX's legal counsel, who raised serious procedural objections regarding a key report submitted by Power Grid.