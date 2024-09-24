IEX Shares Tank On Reports Of Government Mulling Market Coupling Implementation

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., which dominates the power trading business, plunged over 12% on the bourses on Tuesday, after reports said that the government is looking to implement market coupling for power exchanges.

Following the news reports, the stock tanked to a low of Rs 209.05 on the National Stock Exchange, down 12.67% as against the previous day's close.

As per the reports, the Union Ministry of Power has asked Grid Controller of India to complete its pilot study on market coupling. The government is also exploring its implementation from the end of fiscal 2024-25 or early fiscal 2026, they added. NDTV Profit could not independently verify the development.

Under the market coupling mechanism, all buy and sell bids are collated to derive a uniform market price across all power exchanges.

In June last year, the power ministry had asked the Central Electricity Regulatory Authority to start the process of consultation for market coupling for all the power exchanges.

Notably, India currently has three power exchanges: IEX, Hindustan Power Exchange, and Power Exchange India.