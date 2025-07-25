IEX Share Price Jumps 12% After Q1 Profit Rises

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. share price hit a 10% upper circuit in Friday's session as it reported a decent increase in its net profit. The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25% on the year to Rs 121 crore from Rs 96.4 crore.

Indian Energy Exchange's revenue advanced 14.7% year-on-year to Rs 142 crore from Rs 124 crore. Its Ebitda advanced 16.1% on the year to Rs 115 crore. Its profit margin increased 90 basis points year-on-year to 81.3%.

In Thursday's session, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. hit an all-time low, declining over 26% to Rs 139.02 apiece. The stock price crashed as the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission approveda phased rollout of market coupling across India's power exchanges, starting with a three-month pilot run. The regulatory move is expected to hurt the company's pricing power.