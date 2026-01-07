IEX Share Price Extends Gains As APTEL Weighs Key Market Coupling Case

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. (IEX) have once again surged in trade on Wednesday, extending the stock's upward momentum in the wake of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) weighing the market coupling mandate.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 152.4, accounting for gains of around 2.5%. This is a continuation of Tuesday's rally, when the stock had gained as much as 10% in a late trade surge.

IEX rally on Tuesday came amidst aggressive arguments from the company's legal counsel, who raised serious procedural objections regarding a key report submitted by Power Grid.

The company itself confirmed to the exchanges that the rally on Tuesday was purely 'market driven'.