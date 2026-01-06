IEX Calls 14% Share Price Surge 'Market Driven' After Court Hearing

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. on Tuesday clarified that the sharp movement in its share price was "market driven" and it has no unpublished price sensitive information.

The stock jumped as much as 14% intraday as the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) resumed its hearing on the controversial market coupling mandate by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

"This is to confirm that the company is not aware of any information or event that has not been disclosed to the Stock Exchanges, and which could explain the movement in the trading," the company said in a statement.

"The company further confirms that, as on date, it does not have any unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) or any other information which is required to be disclosed... The movement in the share price, if any, appears to be market-driven based on publicly available information regarding the said APTEL hearing," it added.

The firm arguments from IEX's legal counsel raised serious procedural objections regarding a key report submitted by Power Grid Corp.