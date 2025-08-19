Business NewsMarketsIDFC First Bank To Issue Compulsorily Convertible Shares Worth Rs 2,623 Crore Via Preferential Route
ADVERTISEMENT

IDFC First Bank To Issue Compulsorily Convertible Shares Worth Rs 2,623 Crore Via Preferential Route

Earlier, on May 15, IDFC First Bank had received in-principle approvals from both BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India for the preferential issue.

19 Aug 2025, 05:16 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An IDFC First Bank branch in Navi Mumbai (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
An IDFC First Bank branch in Navi Mumbai (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

IDFC First Bank Ltd. approved on Tuesday a preferential allotment of compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares worth Rs 2,623 crore to Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC Ltd.

The bank will issue 43.71 crore fully paid-up compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares with a face value Rs 10 each. The shares will be issued at a price of Rs 60 per share on a private placement basis, taking the total issue size to Rs 2,623 crore, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Earlier, on May 15, IDFC First Bank had received in-principle approvals from both BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India for the preferential issue.

Q1 Performance

A jump in provisions against bad loans has led IDFC First Bank to report a standalone net profit of Rs 463 crore, down by 32% on year. According to the financial metrics, this is largely impacted by microfinance business and interest rate movement.

Provisions and contingencies of the bank jumped 67% on year to 1,659 crore. This was impacted by slippages in the bank's micro-finance book, the press release said.

Due to rise in provisions, the bank's gross non-performing assets ratio came in at 1.97% as compared to 1.87% a quarter ago. Net NPA also rose slightly at 0.55% as against 0.53% in the prior quarter. On the profitability side, the bank's net interest income rose 5.1% on year to Rs 4,933 crore. Consequently, net interest margin at 5.71%, down 24 bps on quarter.

Share Price

The business update was shared after market hours. The stock settled 1.99% higher at Rs 71.29 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.46% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

IDFC First Bank's shares have fallen 1% in the last 12 months and risen 12.91% year-to-date.

ALSO READ

Lower Slippages And Credit Costs On The Horizon, Says IDFC FIRST Bank CEO
Opinion
Lower Slippages And Credit Costs On The Horizon, Says IDFC FIRST Bank CEO
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT