IDFC First Bank To Issue Compulsorily Convertible Shares Worth Rs 2,623 Crore Via Preferential Route

IDFC First Bank Ltd. approved on Tuesday a preferential allotment of compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares worth Rs 2,623 crore to Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC Ltd.

The bank will issue 43.71 crore fully paid-up compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares with a face value Rs 10 each. The shares will be issued at a price of Rs 60 per share on a private placement basis, taking the total issue size to Rs 2,623 crore, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Earlier, on May 15, IDFC First Bank had received in-principle approvals from both BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India for the preferential issue.