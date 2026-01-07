IDFC First Bank Stocks In Focus: Nomura Initiates Coverage As Profitability Improves — Check Target Price

Nomura has initiated coverage on IDFC First Bank with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 105, citing a clear operating leverage inflection and strong earnings momentum as the bank transitions into a phase of sustained profitability. The brokerage believes the multi-year investment and balance sheet transformation is largely complete, setting the stage for broad-based improvement in returns.

According to Nomura, IDFC First Bank has built a robust liabilities franchise, with CASA at around 50% as of the first half of fiscal 2026, while borrowings now account for just 13% of the funding mix, sharply lower than 32% in financial year 2022.

The bank has also structurally shifted its business model from being wholesale-led to retail-focused, with the retail-to-wholesale mix improving to 80:20 in first half of this fiscal from 37:63 in fiscal 2019. This transformation provides strong visibility on growth, with loans and deposits expected to deliver 20% and 22% CAGRs respectively over FY26–28. In addition, the bank’s fee income profile, at over 2% of average assets, compares favourably with peers.

Nomura expects a sharp earnings inflection over the next three years, driven by operating leverage and improving profitability. Core pre-provision operating profit is forecast to grow at a strong pace over fiscal 2026–28, supported by a moderation of around 50 basis points in cost-to-assets and an improvement of about 14 basis points in net interest margins.

Combined with a roughly 35 basis point decline in credit costs, this should lift return on assets to 1.2% and return on equity to 11.8% by financial year 2028, from 0.6% and 5.4% respectively in fiscal 2026. The brokerage estimates a sector-leading EPS CAGR of 67% over FY26–28.