IDFC First Bank Shares In Focus After UBS Initiates Coverage With 'Neutral' Rating: 5 Key Factors

IDFC First Bank's share price will be in focus during today's market session after leading brokerage UBS initiated coverage on the private sector bank's stock with a 'neutral' rating over fundamental factors and technical factors.

In a note on Friday, July 11, UBS kept a 12-month target price of the stock at Rs 85 with a limited upside potential seen on return on asset (ROA). UBS added that the high credit cost and operational expenditure (opex) pose medium-term ROA challenges for the stock.

IDFC First Bank, initially an infrastructure-focused lender, has diversified into a retail franchise after its merger with Capital First in Dec 2018. "While the bank is building its liability franchise, with a retail/CASA deposit mix of ~76%/47% as of FY25, its incremental ROA upside potential seems limited," said UBS. Shares of IDFC First Bank have rallied over 7% in one month and nearly 20% year-to-date (YTD).