IDFC First Bank Dividend: Record Date Announced — Check Details Here

The board of IDFC First Bank Ltd. has declared July 11 as the record date to determine the members eligible to receive dividend of Re 0.25 for financial year 2024-25, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

As part of the dividend, the lender is set to pay out Rs 183.1 crore.

IDFC First Bank reported a fall in standalone net profit to Rs 304 crore for the fourth quarter, marking a decline of over 50% year-on-year. The fall was driven by a rise in provisions, especially for its microfinance institutions portfolio, which has been under stress and experiencing slower loan disbursals.

Provisions and contingencies soared twofold to Rs 1,450.47 crore as against the same period last year, due to higher slippages in the MFI loan book.