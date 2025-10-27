IDFC First Bank Allots Shares Worth Rs 2,623 Crore To Platinum Invictus Via CCPS Conversion

IDFC First Bank has announced the allotment of 43.71 crore equity shares to Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC following the conversion of Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares on Monday through an exchange filing.

The CCPS were earlier issued to Platinum Invictus at a price of Rs 60 per share, aggregating to a total value of approximately Rs 2,623 crore.

Following the conversion, Platinum Invictus now holds a 5.09% stake in IDFC First Bank. In addition to the share allotment, the board of directors has approved a dividend on the CCPS at the rate of 8%, amounting to Rs 39.7 crore. This dividend will be paid on a proportionate basis for the period from the date of allotment of the CCPS until their conversion into equity shares.