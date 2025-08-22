IDBI Bank Shares Down On Profit Booking After 9% Rally

IDBI Bank Ltd. share price traded lower during the early session on Friday as investors booked profits after a four-day rally of over 9%.

The stock slipped as much as 2.85% to Rs 94.8 apiece on the NSE. The relative strength index was 69. The total traded volume was 0.9 times the 30-day average with a turnover of Rs 55.6 crore.

On Thursday, IDBI Bank shares ended 8.2% higher after Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Arunish Chawla said the expression of interest exercise for the government’s stake sale in the PSU bank has been completed, and due diligence is currently underway.