IDBI Bank Share Price Trades Near Four-Month High After Report Claims Centre To Invite Bids Soon

IDBI Bank Ltd. share price was trading near a four-month high in Tuesday's session after news reports indicated the Government will soon call for bids for the stake sales.

Inter-Ministerial Group will likely meet on Oct 31 to approve the bidding process. Secretaries of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management and the Department of Financial Services, as per media reports are part of the IMG.

The new development followed DFS Secretary M Nagaraju expressing confidence to conclude the impending stake sale in financial year 2026 early October at the Global Fintech Festival, as per a PTI report.

The Government of India is planning to offload 60% stake in the Mumbai-headquartered private lender. As of now, the Centre owns over 45% stake while the state-run Life Insurance Corp owns over 49%.