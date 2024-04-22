FII Bullish On Domestic Stocks Signals Confidence In Indian Economy: ICICI Securities' Vinod Karki
Foreign institutional investors are showing bullish sentiment towards the domestic economy-facing stocks, indicating their confidence and positive outlook. There is a significant uptick in the FII stake in the broader market and domestic economy-facing stocks, according to Vinod Karki, senior vice president of equity research at ICICI Securities Ltd.
The FIIs and domestic institutional investors tend to exhibit contrasting behaviours. However, for the first time in recent memory, both the FIIs and the DIIs are net buyers on a trailing 12-month basis, Karki told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview on Monday.
Last year saw a notable increase in foreign portfolio investors' holdings in the broader spectrum of the market, he said.
India's position as a foreign investment destination continues to improve with a relatively higher growth outlook both in terms of gross domestic product and rising corporate profitability, augmented by a stable external environment, receding fiscal deficit and stable prices, according to ICICI Securities.
"However, high valuations remain a key dampener for flows, as one-year forward P/E remains elevated at 20.4 times or earnings yield of 4.9% versus India 10-year bond yield of 7.1%," the research firm said in an April 13 note. "The latest hotter-than expected US CPI print has further dulled the valuation picture."
Domestic inflows continue to be structural as households raise their share of savings into equities, the note said.
Outlook On Markets
The market has seen some upward movement, driven by expectations of a favourable mandate in the current elections, Karki said. "If the election results align with these expectations, market volatility on election day might not be significantly higher."
Investment Flows
In terms of capital expenditure, the investment rate is poised to surpass previous high. Corporates have hit bottom and are now ramping up capex spending, according to the senior executive.
"The real-estate cycle is in its second year of expansion, and both the central government and states are performing strongly," he said. "Corporates have only just begun to increase their investments as well."