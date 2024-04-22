FII Bullish On Domestic Stocks Signals Confidence In Indian Economy: ICICI Securities' Vinod Karki

Foreign institutional investors are showing bullish sentiment towards the domestic economy-facing stocks, indicating their confidence and positive outlook. There is a significant uptick in the FII stake in the broader market and domestic economy-facing stocks, according to Vinod Karki, senior vice president of equity research at ICICI Securities Ltd.

The FIIs and domestic institutional investors tend to exhibit contrasting behaviours. However, for the first time in recent memory, both the FIIs and the DIIs are net buyers on a trailing 12-month basis, Karki told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah in an interview on Monday.

Last year saw a notable increase in foreign portfolio investors' holdings in the broader spectrum of the market, he said.