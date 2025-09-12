ICICI Prudential Approves NCDs Worth Rs 1,200 Crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. approved on Friday an issuance of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,200 crore. The NCDs will be issued in one or more tranches.

The terms and conditions of issuance shall be finalised by an executive committee in due course, the company said in an exchange filing. The rated, listed, redeemable, unsecured, subordinated, taxable, fully paid-up and non-cumulative NCDs will be issued over the next twelve months.

An NCD is a fixed-income instrument that provides structured returns to investors. As NCDs are unsecured and not backed by assets, the market participants evaluate the issuing company's creditworthy and debt-servicing capacity before allotment.

In addition, the board accepted the resignation of Solmaz Altin and Anuj Bhargava as the non-executive directors of the company with effect from Sept. 13, 2025. The board also approved the appointment of Navin Tahilyani and Samit Upadhyay as non-executive (Additional) directors of the company with effect from Sept. 13, 2025.

In regard to the appointment of Tahilyani and Upadhyay, the life insurance company has approved the postal ballot process to seek approval from the shareholders.