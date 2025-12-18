ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Headed For A Bumper Listing? GMP Surges Over 17%; Check Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential AMC concluded on Tuesday, after witnessing strong investor interest across all categories. The issue was subscribed over 39 times, with a total of 3,50,15,691 shares offered and bids received for 1,37,14,88,316 shares.

One of India’s top asset management firms, the company operates under the ICICI Group with Prudential as a joint partner.

The share allotment process was finalised on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Ahead of the market debut, the grey market premium (GMP) of ICICI Prudential AMC also jumped, signaling strong listing gains for the investors.

Here's all you need to know about the latest market trends ahead of listing this week.