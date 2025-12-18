ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP Soars as Investors Anticipate Bumper Listing — Key Details Inside
Shares of ICICI Prudential AMC were trading at a substantial premium in the private market, indicating a potentially lucrative listing.
The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential AMC concluded on Tuesday, after witnessing strong investor interest across all categories. The issue was subscribed over 39 times, with a total of 3,50,15,691 shares offered and bids received for 1,37,14,88,316 shares. The share allotment status for ICICI Prudential IPO was finalised on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Shares of ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd. will list on BSE and NSE on, Friday, December 19.
One of India’s top asset management firms, the company operates under the ICICI Group with Prudential as a joint partner.
Ahead of its highly anticipated market debut on Friday, ICICI Prudential AMC has witnessed a sharp rise in its grey market premium (GMP), signaling strong investor confidence. Since the IPO closed for subscription, GMP trends have strengthened considerably, currently indicating potential listing gains of approximately 19%. Market participants are optimistic about a robust opening, as sentiment points toward a bumper listing.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for ICICI Prudential AMC IPO was Rs 450, as of 3:30 p.m. on December 18. With a price band of Rs 2,165, the IPO’s estimated listing price is Rs 2,615 (upper price + GMP).
This means that ICICI Prudential AMC shares are expected to list at 20.79% premium, indicating a positive debut for investors.
This is the highest GMP seen for the ICICI Prudential IPO. Based on the trends, investors can expect a bumper listing.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Details
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO was a book-built offer worth Rs 10,602.65 crore, comprising an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.90 crore shares. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 2,061 and Rs 2,165.
The bidding for this issue opened on December 12 and closed on December 16.
Each application lot consisted of six shares. Retail investors needed a minimum of Rs 12,990 to participate in the IPO. Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd. was the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. was the registrar.
About ICICI Prudential AMC
Incorporated in 1993, ICICI Prudential AMC focuses on risk-managed investment strategies, aiming for consistent long-term returns for customers.
For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, ICICI Prudential AMC reported a total income of Rs 2,949.61 crore, up from Rs 2,458.23 crore in the same period of 2024. Profit after tax (PAT) increased to Rs 1,617.74 crore from Rs 1,327.11 crore. Ebitda rose to Rs 2,210.10 crore compared to Rs 1,837.55 crore in the same quarter last year.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.