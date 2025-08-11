ICICI Bank Shares Top Loser on Sensex, Nifty; Stock Falls 1% After Bank Hikes Minimum Account Balance

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. fell over 1% on Monday after the bank raised the monthly minimum average balance requirement across customer cohorts, on Saturday.

India’s second largest lender ICICI Bank raised the monthly minimum average balance requirement across customer cohorts, effective Aug. 1. This is a way to increase the premium customer base, a banker said on conditions of anonymity.

Metro and urban customers, who opened their savings accounts on Aug. 1 or later, will need to maintain Rs 50,000 monthly average balance. This was earlier Rs 10,000, which will continue to remain the minimum average balance for older customers.