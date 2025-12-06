ICICI AMC’s Rs 10,300 Crore IPO To Open For Subscription On Dec. 12

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has filed its Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI on Saturday, according to exchange filing by ICICI Bank. The offer will be open for subscription to public on Dec. 12, and will remain open for subscription till Dec. 16. The anchor investor bid period will be open for subscription on Dec.11.

The RHP dated Dec. 5, 2025 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana is for the initial public offering of up to 48,972,994 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each by way of Offer for Sale by Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd.

The Offer includes a reservation of up to 2,448,649 equity shares of ICICI AMC for subscription by Eligible ICICI Bank Shareholders, according to the RHP.

Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd., is the shareholder off-loading shares and the scrip is set to list on both the NSE and BSE, as per the filing.

The lead book running managers for the issue are Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd., Morgan Stanley India, BofA Securities, Axis Capital Ltd., CLSA India, IIFL Capital Services Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. The registrar of the IPO will be KFin Technologies Ltd.

UK-based promoter Prudential Corp. has offered to sell over 1.76 crore equity shares via the IPO in ICICI Prudential AMC. The face value of the share is Rs 1.

The offering could raise as much as $1.2 billion or around Rs 10,300 crore and value the company at around $12 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. The IPO could be the country’s second-biggest offering this year behind HDB Financial Services Ltd..

ICICI Prudential AMC is India's largest asset manager in terms of assets managed under active mutual fund schemes, equity and equity-oriented schemes and for domestic non-corporate discretionary portfolio management service, as per the draft red herring prospectus.