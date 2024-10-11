Hyundai Motor India IPO To Receive Bids From BlackRock And GIC

(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte and Capital Group are among those that have made bids to buy stock in Hyundai Motor India Ltd.’s $3.3 billion initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The record-breaking IPO in Mumbai is also attracting other local and international institutional investors, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

The so-called anchor book for the IPO, which is set to be the biggest ever in India, has been fully allocated, with half going to domestic institutions and the other half to international investors, the people said. The anchor investor portion consists of as many as 42.4 million shares, according to the prospectus.

Representatives for Hyundai, BlackRock, Capital Group and GIC declined to comment.