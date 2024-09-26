Hyundai Motor India Deserves Valuation Premium Over Maruti Suzuki, Says Nomura

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is making headlines with its upcoming initial public offering, following approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Expected to be the largest IPO in India's history, the company aims to raise approximately $3 billion, further solidifying its position in the Indian automotive market, as highlighted by Nomura's latest report.

SEBI has officially given the nod for Hyundai's India IPO after a review of its draft documents submitted on June 15. With final observations received, the Creta-maker plans to launch the IPO in October 2024. Details regarding the pricing and timeline are forthcoming, promising to capture the attention of investors both domestically and internationally, according to insights from Nomura.

In its draft red herring prospectus, Hyundai Motor India has set its valuation between $18 billion and $20 billion. The IPO will consist of an offer for sale by the parent Hyundai Motor Co., with each share having a face value of Rs 10.