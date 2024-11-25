FMCG Outlook: Urban Slowdown, Seasonal Delays Add To Sluggish Demand

Muted demand in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods sector persisted through October, with festive sales falling short of expectations and urban consumption under pressure, according to reports from Axis Securities and Antique Stock Broking. Delayed onset of winter further dampened preloading of seasonal products, impacting the sector's performance in the second quarter, they noted.

Axis noted that topline growth remained muted due to weak urban demand, heavy rainfall and heightened competition. Antique Stock Brokers largely noted the same, adding they expected the winter portfolio to pick up in November.